QuickLogic Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

QuickLogic Corporation found using ticker (QUIK) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.15 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.07 and the 200 day MA is 3.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $47m. Company Website: http://www.quicklogic.com

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company’s products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.