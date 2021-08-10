QuickLogic Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

QuickLogic Corporation with ticker code (QUIK) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 5. Now with the previous closing price of 4.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.07 while the 200 day moving average is 3.32. The market cap for the company is $47m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.quicklogic.com

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company’s products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.