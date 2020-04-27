Quest Resource Holding Corporat – Consenus Indicates Potential 160.8% Upside

Quest Resource Holding Corporat with ticker code (QRHC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 2.75 calculating the mean target price we have 3.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.2 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 160.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.33 while the 200 day moving average is 2.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $19m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.qrhc.com

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, paper, and construction debris, as well as batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products. It also provides landfill diversion services. In addition, the company provides sustainability programs, including strategic planning, writing policies and procedures, LEED certification, life cycle assessment, energy modeling, building commissioning, and carbon emission reduction reporting. Its services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects. Quest Resource Holding Corporation markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, food services and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in The Colony, Texas.

