Quest Resource Holding Corporat – Consenus Indicates Potential 128.5% Upside

Quest Resource Holding Corporat found using ticker (QRHC) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 2.75 calculating the average target price we see 3.13. Now with the previous closing price of 1.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 128.5%. The 50 day MA is 1.44 and the 200 day MA is 2.15. The market cap for the company is $21m. Find out more information at: http://www.qrhc.com

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, paper, and construction debris, as well as batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products. It also provides landfill diversion services. In addition, the company provides sustainability programs, including strategic planning, writing policies and procedures, LEED certification, life cycle assessment, energy modeling, building commissioning, and carbon emission reduction reporting. Its services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects. Quest Resource Holding Corporation markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, food services and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in The Colony, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn