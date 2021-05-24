Quest Resource Holding Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.7% Upside

Quest Resource Holding Corporat with ticker code (QRHC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 2.75 with the average target price sitting at 3.13. Now with the previous closing price of 1.9 this would imply there is a potential upside of 64.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.95 and the 200 day moving average is 1.79. The market cap for the company is $35m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.qrhc.com

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products. The company also provides landfill diversion services. It offers sustainability programs, including strategic planning, writing policies and procedures, LEED certification, life cycle assessment, and building commissioning. The company’s services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. Quest Resource Holding Corporation markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in The Colony, Texas.