Quest Diagnostics Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.5% Upside

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated with ticker code (DGX) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 159 and 124 and has a mean target at 140. With the stocks previous close at 120.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.5%. The 50 day MA is 113.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 113.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $16,228m. Visit the company website at: http://www.questdiagnostics.com

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a strategic collaboration with hc1; and strategic relationships with Clinical Genomics Pty Ltd and Anthem Inc. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn