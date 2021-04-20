Quest Diagnostics Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated found using ticker (DGX) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 158 and 125 with a mean TP of 140.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 130.11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.8%. The 50 day MA is 124.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 123.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,202m. Visit the company website at: http://www.questdiagnostics.com

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.