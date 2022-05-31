Quest Diagnostics Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated with ticker code (DGX) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 185 and 129 with the average target price sitting at 151.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 141.65 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 138.2 while the 200 day moving average is 145.22. The company has a market cap of $17,064m. Company Website: https://www.questdiagnostics.com

The potential market cap would be $18,294m based on the market concensus.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.