Quest Diagnostics Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated with ticker code (DGX) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 185 and 129 calculating the average target price we see 151.86. With the stocks previous close at 131.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 137.07 and the 200 day MA is 144.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,404m. Visit the company website at: https://www.questdiagnostics.com

The potential market cap would be $17,823m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.