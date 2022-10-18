Follow us on:

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated found using ticker (DGX) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 129 calculating the average target price we see 142.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 126.11 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 128.64 and the 200 day MA is 135.37. The market cap for the company is $14,917m. Company Website: https://www.questdiagnostics.com

The potential market cap would be $16,864m based on the market concensus.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

