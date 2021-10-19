Quest Diagnostics Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated with ticker code (DGX) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 181 and 140 with the average target price sitting at 158.47. With the stocks previous close at 142.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 149.56 while the 200 day moving average is 139. The company has a market cap of $17,560m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.questdiagnostics.com

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.