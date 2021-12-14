Quest Diagnostics Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.2% Upside

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated with ticker code (DGX) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 181 and 150 calculating the mean target price we have 162. With the stocks previous close at 160.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.2%. The day 50 moving average is 147.57 while the 200 day moving average is 139.62. The company has a market capitalisation of $20,028m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.questdiagnostics.com

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.