Quest Diagnostics Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.9% Downside

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated found using ticker (DGX) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 160 and 125 with the average target price sitting at 143.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 150.46 this indicates there is a potential downside of -4.9%. The 50 day MA is 138.59 while the 200 day moving average is 135.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $16,960m. Find out more information at: https://www.questdiagnostics.com

The potential market cap would be $16,127m based on the market concensus.