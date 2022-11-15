Quest Diagnostics Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.3% Downside

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated found using ticker (DGX) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 135 calculating the mean target price we have 144.5. With the stocks previous close at 151.03 this would indicate that there is a downside of -4.3%. The day 50 moving average is 132.16 and the 200 day moving average is 134.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,126m. Visit the company website at: https://www.questdiagnostics.com

The potential market cap would be $16,386m based on the market concensus.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.