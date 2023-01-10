Quest Diagnostics Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.2% Downside

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated with ticker code (DGX) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 173 and 125 with the average target price sitting at 149.14. Now with the previous closing price of 155.64 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 149.78 and the 200 day moving average is 137.76. The market cap for the company is $17,417m. Visit the company website at: https://www.questdiagnostics.com

The potential market cap would be $16,689m based on the market concensus.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.