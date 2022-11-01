Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential -.3% Downside

Broker Ratings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated with ticker code (DGX) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 135 calculating the average target price we see 144.14. Now with the previous closing price of 144.59 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 128.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 134.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $16,360m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.questdiagnostics.com

The potential market cap would be $16,309m based on the market concensus.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

