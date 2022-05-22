Qudian Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 86.1% Upside

Qudian Inc. with ticker code (QD) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1.89 and 1.1 calculating the mean target price we have 1.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.79 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 86.1%. The day 50 moving average is 1.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.26. The market cap for the company is $200m. Visit the company website at: https://www.qudian.com

The potential market cap would be $371m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Qudian Inc. operates online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People’s Republic of China. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China.