Qudian Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.4% Upside

Qudian Inc. with ticker code (QD) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.92 and 0.76 with a mean TP of 1.57. With the stocks previous close at 1.49 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.4%. The day 50 moving average is 1.39 while the 200 day moving average is 1.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $376m. Company Website: http://www.qudian.com

Qudian Inc. provides online small consumer credit products in the People’s Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers’ direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products. In addition, it operates a platform for loan recommendations and referrals. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China.

