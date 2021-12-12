Qudian Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.0% Upside

Qudian Inc. with ticker code (QD) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.07 and 1.2 with the average target price sitting at 1.7. Now with the previous closing price of 1.36 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.0%. The day 50 moving average is 1.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.92. The market cap for the company is $354m. Visit the company website at: https://www.qudian.com

Qudian Inc. operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People’s Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers’ direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China.