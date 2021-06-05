Twitter
Qudian Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.5% Downside

Broker Ratings

Qudian Inc. found using ticker (QD) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.05 and 1.19 calculating the mean target price we have 1.68. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.14 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -21.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.04. The market cap for the company is $552m. Visit the company website at: http://www.qudian.com

Qudian Inc. engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers’ direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis. In addition, it operates a platform for loan recommendations and referral services to third-party financial service providers. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China.

