Qudian Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.9% Upside

Qudian Inc. found using ticker (QD) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.9 and 0.75 with a mean TP of 1.51. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.9%. The 50 day MA is 1.6 while the 200 day moving average is 1.73. The market cap for the company is $388m. Find out more information at: http://www.qudian.com

Qudian Inc. provides online small consumer credit products in the People’s Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers’ direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products. In addition, it operates a platform for loan recommendations and referrals. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China.

