Qudian Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

Qudian Inc. found using ticker (QD) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1.92 and 0.76 with a mean TP of 1.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.26 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.38 and the 200 day MA is 1.64. The company has a market cap of $360m. Company Website: http://www.qudian.com
Qudian Inc. provides online small consumer credit products in the People’s Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers’ direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products. In addition, it operates a platform for loan recommendations and referrals. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China.