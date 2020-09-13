Qudian Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

Qudian Inc. found using ticker (QD) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 1.9 and 0.75 calculating the average target price we see 1.51. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The 50 day MA is 1.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.77. The market capitalisation for the company is $413m. Find out more information at: http://www.qudian.com

Qudian Inc. provides online small consumer credit products in the People’s Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers’ direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products. In addition, it operates a platform for loan recommendations and referrals. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China.

