Quanta Services, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

Quanta Services, Inc. with ticker code (PWR) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 192 and 150 and has a mean target at 176.13. With the stocks previous close at 160.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 149.32 while the 200 day moving average is 138.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $23,489m. Find out more information at: https://www.quantaservices.com

The potential market cap would be $25,849m based on the market concensus.

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings. This segment also offers aviation services; emergency restoration services; and other engineering and technical services; design and construction solutions to wireline and wireless communications, cable multi-system operators, and other customers; and training for electric workers, as well as training for the gas distribution and communications industries. The company’s Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions segment is involved in engineering, procurement, construction, repair, and maintenance of wind, solar, and hydropower generation facilities, as well as battery storage facilities; and provision of engineering and construction services for substations and switchyards, transmission, and other electrical infrastructures. The company’s Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment offers design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance services for natural gas systems for gas utility customers; fabrication services for pipeline support systems and structures and facilities; and engineering and construction services for pipeline and storage systems, and compressor and pump stations. The company was formerly known as Fabal Construction, Inc. and changed its name to Quanta Services, Inc. in November 1997. Quanta Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.