Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Quanta Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Quanta Services with ticker code (PWR) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 165 and 118 calculating the mean target price we have 143.38. Now with the previous closing price of 113.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 124.31 while the 200 day moving average is 113.7. The company has a market cap of $16,239m. Company Website: https://www.quantaservices.com

The potential market cap would be $20,509m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Quanta Services provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings. This segment also offers aviation services; emergency restoration services; and other engineering and technical services; design and construction solutions to wireline and wireless communications, cable multi-system operators, and other customers; and training for electric workers, as well as training for the gas distribution and communications industries. The Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions segment is the involved in engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance services to renewable generation facilities, such as wind, solar, and hydropower generation facilities, as well as battery storage facilities; and provision of engineering and construction services for substations and switchyards, transmission, and other electrical infrastructures. The Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment offers design, engineering, construction, upgrade repair, and maintenance services to customers involved in the transportation, distribution, storage and processing of natural gas, oil, and other products; fabrication of pipeline support systems and related structures and facilities; and engineering and construction of pipeline and storage systems, and compressor and pump stations. The company was formerly known as Fabal Construction and changed its name to Quanta Services in November 1997. Quanta Services was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

You might also enjoy reading  Quanta Services - Consensus Indicates Potential 31.6% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.