Quanta Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.6% Upside

Quanta Services found using ticker (PWR) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 143 and 107 with a mean TP of 128.94. With the stocks previous close at 116.6 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.6%. The day 50 moving average is 114.88 and the 200 day moving average is 99.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $16,826m. Visit the company website at: http://www.quantaservices.com

Quanta Services provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings. This segment also offers other engineering and technical services; emergency restoration services; engineering and construction services for the switchyards and transmission infrastructures; engineering and construction services related to micro-grids and battery storage; design and construction solutions to wireline and wireless communications companies and cable multi-system operators; aviation services; and training for electric workers, and gas distribution and communications industries. The Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment provides design, engineering, construction, upgrade repair, and maintenance services to customers involved in the transportation, distribution, storage and processing of natural gas, oil and other products; pipeline protection, integrity testing, rehabilitation and replacement; catalyst replacement, high-pressure and critical-path turnaround, instrumentation and electrical, and piping, and fabrication and storage tank services; engineering and construction services for pipeline systems, storage systems, and compressor and pump stations; fabrication of pipeline support systems and related structures and facilities; trenching, directional boring, and mechanized welding services; and construction services for the offshore energy market, as well as designs, installs, and maintains fueling systems and water and sewer infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.