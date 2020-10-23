Quanex Building Products Corpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Quanex Building Products Corpor found using ticker (NX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The 50 day MA is 18.65 and the 200 day moving average is 14.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $655m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.quanex.com

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. It also provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. The company sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

