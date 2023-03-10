Quanex Building Products Corpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.7% Upside

Quanex Building Products Corpor with ticker code (NX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 31.5. With the stocks previous close at 25.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 25.16 while the 200 day moving average is 23.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $824m. Company Website: https://www.quanex.com

The potential market cap would be $1,036m based on the market concensus.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. In addition, the company provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. It sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Houston, Texas.