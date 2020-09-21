Quanex Building Products Corpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.7% Upside

Quanex Building Products Corpor with ticker code (NX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 22. With the stocks previous close at 17.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.7%. The 50 day MA is 16.75 and the 200 day MA is 13.37. The market cap for the company is $603m. Company Website: http://www.quanex.com

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. It also provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. The company sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

