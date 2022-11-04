Quanex Building Products Corpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.4% Upside

Quanex Building Products Corpor found using ticker (NX) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 25 and has a mean target at 32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 51.4%. The 50 day MA is 20.53 and the 200 day moving average is 21.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $700m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.quanex.com

The potential market cap would be $1,060m based on the market concensus.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. The company also provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. It sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Houston, Texas.