Quanex Building Products Corpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.6% Upside

Quanex Building Products Corpor with ticker code (NX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 29 and has a mean target at 33. Now with the previous closing price of 22.51 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.96 while the 200 day moving average is 24.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $754m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.quanex.com

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. It also provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. The company sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.