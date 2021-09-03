Quanex Building Products Corpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.1% Upside

Quanex Building Products Corpor found using ticker (NX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 33 with the average target price sitting at 34.33. Now with the previous closing price of 23.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 46.1%. The 50 day MA is 23.97 and the 200 day moving average is 25.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $802m. Find out more information at: http://www.quanex.com

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. It also provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. The company sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.