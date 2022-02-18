Twitter
Quanex Building Products Corpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Quanex Building Products Corpor found using ticker (NX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 29 and has a mean target at 32.5. With the stocks previous close at 22.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 42.6%. The day 50 moving average is 23.11 and the 200 day moving average is 23.53. The market cap for the company is $758m. Company Website: https://www.quanex.com

The potential market cap would be $1,081m based on the market concensus.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. The company also provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. It sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Houston, Texas.

