Quanex Building Products Corpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.5% Upside

Quanex Building Products Corpor found using ticker (NX) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 27 with a mean TP of 32.5. Now with the previous closing price of 23.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.5%. The day 50 moving average is 22.76 and the 200 day MA is 22.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $788m. Company Website: https://www.quanex.com

The potential market cap would be $1,075m based on the market concensus.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. In addition, the company provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. It sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Houston, Texas.