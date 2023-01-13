Quanex Building Products Corpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.1% Upside

Quanex Building Products Corpor found using ticker (NX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 32.5. Now with the previous closing price of 23.88 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 23.61 and the 200 day moving average is 22.07. The company has a market cap of $812m. Find out more information at: https://www.quanex.com

The potential market cap would be $1,105m based on the market concensus.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. In addition, the company provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. It sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Houston, Texas.