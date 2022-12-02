Quanex Building Products Corpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.6% Upside

Quanex Building Products Corpor with ticker code (NX) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 32. Now with the previous closing price of 23.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 34.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.9. The company has a market cap of $802m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.quanex.com

The potential market cap would be $1,080m based on the market concensus.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. The company also provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. It sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Houston, Texas.