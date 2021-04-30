Quanex Building Products Corpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.3% Upside

Twitter
Quanex Building Products Corpor found using ticker (NX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 31. Now with the previous closing price of 27.86 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.7 while the 200 day moving average is 23.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $930m. Company Website: http://www.quanex.com

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. It also provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. The company sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

