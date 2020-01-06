QUALCOMM Incorporated – Consenus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

QUALCOMM Incorporated with ticker code (QCOM) have now 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 72 calculating the average target price we see 97.16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 88.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.6%. The day 50 moving average is 86.43 and the 200 day moving average is 79.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $99,363m. Visit the company website at: http://www.qualcomm.com

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. This segment also provides products designed for the implementation of small cells. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, wideband CDMA, CDMA time division duplex, long term evolution, and/or fifth generation standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including artificial intelligence, automotive, digital healthcare, enterprise software and solutions, mobile and networking and investment for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications, and new industry segments. The company also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.