QUALCOMM Incorporated – Consenus Indicates Potential 25.5% Upside

QUALCOMM Incorporated found using ticker (QCOM) now have 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 80 with the average target price sitting at 101.09. Now with the previous closing price of 80.56 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.5%. The 50 day MA is 88.03 and the 200 day moving average is 83.45. The company has a market cap of $93,786m. Find out more information at: http://www.qualcomm.com

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. This segment also provides products designed for the implementation of small cells. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, wideband CDMA, CDMA time division duplex, long term evolution, and/or fifth generation standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including artificial intelligence, automotive, digital healthcare, enterprise software and solutions, mobile and networking and investment for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications, and new industry segments. The company also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

