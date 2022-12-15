Quaker Houghton – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Quaker Houghton with ticker code (KWR) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 200 and 173 calculating the average target price we see 192.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 177.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 169.2 while the 200 day moving average is 164.1. The market cap for the company is $3,138m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.quakerhoughton.com

The potential market cap would be $3,398m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals. The company also provides chemical management services. It serves steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.