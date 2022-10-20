Quaker Houghton – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.0% Upside

Quaker Houghton found using ticker (KWR) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 200 and 173 and has a mean target at 188.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 148.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 165.47 while the 200 day moving average is 170.09. The company has a market cap of $2,534m. Find out more information at: https://www.quakerhoughton.com

The potential market cap would be $3,218m based on the market concensus.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals. The company also provides chemical management services. It serves steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.