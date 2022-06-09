Quaker Houghton – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.4% Upside

Quaker Houghton with ticker code (KWR) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 235 and 175 with a mean TP of 200. Now with the previous closing price of 159.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.4%. The 50 day MA is 159.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 209.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,799m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.quakerhoughton.com

The potential market cap would be $3,509m based on the market concensus.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals. The company also provides chemical management services. It serves steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.