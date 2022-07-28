Twitter
Quaker Houghton – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Quaker Houghton found using ticker (KWR) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 215 and 140 calculating the mean target price we have 185. With the stocks previous close at 148.15 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.9%. The 50 day MA is 146.02 and the 200 day MA is 192.71. The company has a market cap of $2,777m. Visit the company website at: https://www.quakerhoughton.com

The potential market cap would be $3,468m based on the market concensus.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals. The company also provides chemical management services. It serves steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

