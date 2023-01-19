Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Quaker Houghton – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Quaker Houghton with ticker code (KWR) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 200 and 173 with the average target price sitting at 192.6. With the stocks previous close at 188.31 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 179.6 while the 200 day moving average is 163.21. The company has a market cap of $3,326m. Find out more information at: https://www.quakerhoughton.com

The potential market cap would be $3,402m based on the market concensus.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals. The company also provides chemical management services. It serves steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

