Quaker Houghton – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.7% Upside

Quaker Houghton found using ticker (KWR) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 305 and 255 calculating the mean target price we have 276. With the stocks previous close at 271.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 243.86 while the 200 day moving average is 242.87. The company has a market cap of $4,894m. Find out more information at: http://www.quakerhoughton.com

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals. It also provides chemical management services. The company serves steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.