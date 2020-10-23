Quaker Chemical Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .9% Upside

Quaker Chemical Corporation with ticker code (KWR) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 200 and 188 calculating the mean target price we have 195.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 193.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 186.9 while the 200 day moving average is 177.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,463m. Company Website: http://www.quakerchem.com

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals. It also provides chemical management services. The company serves steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

