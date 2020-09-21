Quaker Chemical Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.6% Upside

Quaker Chemical Corporation found using ticker (KWR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 200 and 188 calculating the mean target price we have 195.33. Now with the previous closing price of 186.69 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 194.31 and the 200 day MA is 169.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,264m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.quakerchem.com

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals. It also provides chemical management services. The company serves steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

