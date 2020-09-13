Quaker Chemical Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

Quaker Chemical Corporation found using ticker (KWR) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 200 and 188 and has a mean target at 195.33. Now with the previous closing price of 187.95 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 195.87 and the 200 moving average now moves to 168.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,297m. Find out more information at: http://www.quakerchem.com

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals. It also provides chemical management services. The company serves steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

