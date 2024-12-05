Quadrise achieves positive engine testing results for bioMSAR™ biofuels

Quadrise Plc (LON: QED), the transition technology provider for a cleaner planet, has confirmed positive engine testing results for new bioMSAR™ prototypes, including our first with 100% biofuel, and to provide an update on related biofuel testing with project partners.

The objective of the Company’s biofuel development programme is to supply the marine and industrial sectors with sustainable biofuels that are lower in cost, more efficient, safer yet simple to use, and which minimise harmful emissions. Our product development goal is to stay ahead of marine legislation and market requirements with the aim of offering an entirely fossil-free ‘bioMSAR Zero™’ fuel at commercial scale by 2030, which will future-proof our technology and allow access to new markets.

The recent engine tests were carried out on the Company’s 40kW 4-Stroke Cummins diesel engine generator installed at Aquafuel Research Limited using bioMSAR™ formulations prepared and lab tested at the Quadrise Research Facility.

The results confirmed that the Quadrise emulsion technology platform can be used to produce viable non-fossil and low-fossil fuels which lower emissions, improve engine efficiency and reduce fuel costs.

Further testing on biofuel blendstocks and bioMSAR™ prototypes is now planned as Quadrise accelerates progress towards a commercial bioMSAR™ Zero, which we aim to provide to our clients well in advance of our original 2030 target.

Commenting on the update, Jason Miles, Chief Executive Officer of Quadrise, said: “These hugely encouraging results demonstrate the capability of the Quadrise team and the adaptability of our unique proprietary oil-in-water emulsion chemistry, squarely positioning the Company to address the ongoing decarbonisation of the marine sector. Our versatile technology mixes both water and oil soluble blendstocks to produce stable biofuels, increasing the opportunity to access abundant waste bio-energy resources that do not have economic higher-value applications. This enables us to customise formulations based on feedstock availability, cost and intended applications around the world. Quadrise fuels have significantly enhanced performance and lower consumption costs per unit energy consumed. They can be supplied at scale to the marine sector using existing bunkering infrastructure and vessels, helping the sector to meet climate targets whilst extending the operating life of assets, which can be easily converted to our technology. All of this places Quadrise in a unique position as a transition technology partner, for clients in energy-intensive sectors as well as biofuel suppliers. Quadrise and our development partners are excited by these results, and we look forward to progressing the testing programme to the next stages, with the intention of launching our first fossil-free bioMSAR Zero™ product at commercial scale well in advance of 2030.”

