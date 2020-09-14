QTS Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.5% Upside

QTS Realty Trust with ticker code (QTS) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 57 with a mean TP of 75.22. With the stocks previous close at 62.97 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 68.18 while the 200 day moving average is 63. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,854m. Company Website: http://www.qtsdatacenters.com

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 25 data centers and supports more than 1,200 customers primarily in North America and Europe.

